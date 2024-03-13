Suspect charged with murder in killing of Oakland auto shop owner

A suspect has been charged with murder in the shooting death of a longtime business owner in Oakland.

The Alameda County District Attorney's Office charged Robert Leigh Moore, 33, in the killing of 68-year-old Aristeo Zambrano, the owner of Bay City Alternators at 88th Avenue and International Boulevard.

Zambrano was shot and killed at his auto shop on Feb. 3. Authorities have not said what led to Moore opening fire on Zambrano.

The former farmworker had been operating Bay City Alternators for over 30 years in East Oakland and was close to retirement.

His family said they often worried about his safety.

He is survived by three daughters.