Suspect tears down Ring camera amid string of Hayward car break-ins

Police in Hayward are investigating a series of early-morning car break-ins after several residents reported their vehicles were targeted Monday, including one victim whose Ring camera was stolen during the crime.

Surveillance video captures suspect removing camera

What we know:

Home surveillance video showed a man jumping up and tearing a Ring camera from the front of a house near Santa Clara and Larchmont streets just before 6 a.m.

The homeowner, who asked not to be identified, said the suspects had already popped the lock on his Honda Accord and were rummaging through the vehicle when he ran outside.

"One of them was hanging from the camera, the Ring camera in the front of the house, until it broke off," he said.

Featured article

The suspects didn’t take much from his car but made off with the Ring camera, which the homeowner hopes will help police identify them.

"As I ran out there, they took off running. In hindsight, it was probably the dumbest decision I’ve had in a long time, because you see all the stories online, in the news, of people getting shot, or beat up or stabbed in front of their own house," the homeowner said. "You’re just seeing red. It’s hundreds out of my pocket right before the holidays — it’s horrible."

Other break-ins reported nearby

Dig deeper:

A few blocks away, near Bishop Avenue, another car owner, who also did not want to be identified, captured video of two suspects breaking into her Honda Accord.

The pair popped out the lock and removed the key mechanism before searching the car for valuables.

"It’s a lot of money, especially during the holidays," the Bishop Avenue resident said. "The mechanism alone, the part is $175, and then labor, I guess I’ll find out when I get it fixed."

Featured article

Police seek more victims, video evidence

What's next:

Hayward police believe at least three vehicles, and likely more, were broken into early Monday morning.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have been targeted or who has home surveillance footage of the suspects to contact investigators.