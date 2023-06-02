Suspect ID'd in deadly South Bay stabbing, carjacking spree

The man suspected of killing three people and injuring another three was identified Friday as a 31-year-old San Jose man with a lengthy criminal history.

Kevin Parkourana was taken into custody following a violent series of stabbings and carjackings in San Jose and Milpitas Thursday afternoon, Santa Clara County jail representatives said. One person died from a stabbing and two pedestrians — a man and a woman — were killed when Parkourana ran them over, authorities said.

He is being held on charges of homicide, carjacking and attempted murder.

Efforts to immediately reach him or his attorney were not immediately successful on Friday.

A review of court records show Parkourana has been charged multiple times over the years and at least two people have taken restraining orders out against him.

The rampage began in San Jose around 3:10 p.m., when the first stabbing was reported at Kooser Road and Dellwood Way – near where Parkourana lives. The second stabbing was reported roughly 20 minutes later in the 1800 block of Hillsdale Avenue.

The victims of both those stabbings were taken to hospitals, where they were listed in critical condition, according to San Jose police.

Parkourana left the scene of the second stabbing in a victim’s vehicle and struck a pedestrian who is expected to live, according to police.

Around 4:10 p.m., Parkourana intentionally ran over two people in the area of 16th and Santa Clara streets, police said. Both died of their injuries.

And then finally, capping more than an hour of violence, another person was stabbed – and killed – about 4:30 p.m. in a shopping center parking lot near the 400 block of Jacklin Road in Milpitas.

Parkourana was arrested shortly afterward.

It's unclear at this point if Parkourana knew any of his victims or what motivated him.

San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan issued a statement Thursday night on Twitter, saying he was "sickened" by the violence.

"There are no words that can convey how sorry I am to the victims’ loved ones whose lives have been forever altered," he said. "San Jose mourns with you."