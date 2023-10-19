Shooter ID'd in Sunnyvale murder-suicide that killed woman, wounded another

Officials have identified the shooter who killed a woman and wounded another in Sunnyvale before later turning the gun on himself.

The gunman was Marvin Churchill, according to the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety. His exact age was not disclosed, but officers had previously indicated he was in his 50s.

The victims were discovered around 5:28 a.m. inside a vehicle in the 1700 block of Karameos Drive, but Churchill had already fled, according to police.

While the victims have not been identified, officials said they were in their 40s. Authorities said that Churchill and the victims knew each other, but the nature of their relationship has not been revealed. A motive for the shooting has also not been discussed.

Captain Dzanh Le said that the surviving victim provided information to officers about the suspect's identity.

According to Le, based on that information, officers were able to locate Churchill's vehicle shortly afterward and made an attempt to stop it, but he evaded them.

A pursuit ensued into Cupertino, but was called off when officers lost sight of the vehicle.

About an hour later, Santa Clara County sheriff's deputies found Churchill's vehicle in a wooded area near the 17000 block of Stevens Canyon Rd.

Officials said Churchill that he was found dead in the vehicle from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.