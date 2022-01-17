Suspect in custody after standoff with San Jose police

article

San Jose police said they have taken a man into custody after a standoff at a residence on Monday.

Officials said the suspect will also be given a mental health evaluation now that he is in custody.

Officers worked for several hours to deescalate the situation at a residence in the 4500 block of The Woods Drive.

Earlier in the day, around 11 a.m., officers responded to a "despondent male" who was screaming and throwing objects off a balcony, police said on social media.

The person was seen brandishing knives and breaking a neighbor's window, police said. A family member, who is a juvenile, also inside the home, but police said the juvenile was not at risk.