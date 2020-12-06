Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 11:00 PM PST until MON 5:00 PM PST, North Bay Mountains, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Santa Cruz Mountains, East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range, Southern Sacramento Valley in Yolo/Sacramento/Far Western Placer/Southern Sutter and Solano County below 1000 ft - excludes the Delta
6
Red Flag Warning
from MON 4:00 AM PST until TUE 6:00 PM PST, Fort Tejon
Wind Advisory
from SUN 11:00 PM PST until MON 11:00 AM PST, North Bay Mountains, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range
High Surf Warning
from MON 5:00 PM PST until TUE 5:00 PM PST, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, San Francisco Peninsula Coast
Beach Hazard Statement
from MON 9:00 AM PST until MON 5:00 PM PST, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, San Francisco Peninsula Coast
Wind Advisory
from SUN 10:00 PM PST until MON 4:00 PM PST, Carquinez Strait and Delta

Suspect in deadly Santa Rosa stabbing arrested

Published 
Santa Rosa
Bay City News
article

Adolfo Quezada Flores, 33.

SANTA ROSA, Calif. - A 33-year-old transient suspected of fatally stabbing a man Friday night near Olive Park in Santa Rosa was arrested early Sunday morning, Santa Rosa police said.

Adolfo Quezada Flores had been sought in connection with the stabbing death, reported about 11 p.m. at 105 Orange St. The victim was found by officers with at least one stab wound and was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Santa Rosa police Sgt. Chris Mahurin said.

Detectives and members of the Santa Rosa police SWAT and Hostage Negotiations teams served a search warrant early Sunday in the 800 block of Russell Avenue, where Flores was into custody without any incident.  

Flores will be booked into the Sonoma County Jail for murder, the department said.

Police credited community response for helping locate Flores.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call the Violent Crimes Investigations Team at (707) 543-3590.