Suspect in deadly Santa Rosa stabbing arrested

A 33-year-old transient suspected of fatally stabbing a man Friday night near Olive Park in Santa Rosa was arrested early Sunday morning, Santa Rosa police said.

Adolfo Quezada Flores had been sought in connection with the stabbing death, reported about 11 p.m. at 105 Orange St. The victim was found by officers with at least one stab wound and was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Santa Rosa police Sgt. Chris Mahurin said.

Detectives and members of the Santa Rosa police SWAT and Hostage Negotiations teams served a search warrant early Sunday in the 800 block of Russell Avenue, where Flores was into custody without any incident.

Flores will be booked into the Sonoma County Jail for murder, the department said.

Police credited community response for helping locate Flores.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call the Violent Crimes Investigations Team at (707) 543-3590.