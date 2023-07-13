Suspect in fatal SJ shooting last month apprehended in Sacramento

The San Jose Police Department arrested a 21-year-old man Tuesday on suspicion of a fatal shooting last month.

Officers on June 29 responded to a call at Dixie Drive and Lanai Avenue to find a man suffering a gunshot wound. The victim, identified as 21-year-old Darius Brooker, died a day later, according to the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner's Office.

Following an investigation, police identified Tyrese Burse, a resident of San Jose, as the primary suspect in Brooker's killing. San Jose and Sacramento police on Tuesday apprehended Burse in Sacramento, transported him to San Jose and booked him into Santa Clara County Jail.

In a statement Thursday, San Jose police said the motive and circumstances of the shooting are being investigated.

Police urge residents with information about the case to contact Det. Sgt. Van Den Broeck #3829 or Det. Estantino #4339 at (408) 277-5283.