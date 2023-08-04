Suspect in Oakland freeway shooting charged in federal firearm case

article

A suspect in an Oakland freeway shooting is being charged in federal court in connection with being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Antoyne Terrell Bullock was charged by the U.S. Attorney's Office in June, following a non-fatal May 25 shooting off Interstate Highway 580 at Keller Avenue. Court documents indicate he is working on a plea deal with federal prosecutors.

Santa Rita Jail records indicate he has not been charged with the actual shooting in state court. The Alameda County DA didn't immediately respond for comment. A judge set his bail at $10,000.

Even the federal case, submitted by the bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and Explosives, does not specifically charge him with firing off his gun.

Instead, the federal agent noted that the driver of a Dodge pickup truck told police that Bullock had shot at him, causing a collision between himself and Bullock's Ford.

The Dodge driver said the bullet shattered his window. He got scared, ducked and turned the wheel. Bullock then hit the Dodge with his Ford, the driver told authorities.

Police handcuffed Bullock and his female passenger and found a loaded magazine in his pocket, according to the court documents.

An Alameda County Sheriff's K-9 sniffed out a black handgun in some nearby bushes. And the CHP found a fired cartridge on the seat of Bullock's Ford, the agent wrote.

The Ford had been stolen out of San Francisco.

The Bay Area News Group first reported the charges.

The relationship between Bullock and the Dodge driver wasn't spelled out, but the newspaper said that Bullock allegedly cursed the "old man" in the Dodge, brushed off the woman’s attempts to stop him, and fired a shot.

Bullock had already been arrested by Oakland police on May 20, 2022, when they found him with an extended black handgun magazine while he was sleeping in his Jeep.

Bullock has been convicted of multiple felonies stemming back to 1998 on charges of selling marijuana, second degree burglary, being a felon in possession of a firearm and being in possession of a controlled substance.

As the number of freeway shootings are dipping in LA and across California, the Bay Area is unfortunately bucking that trend.

Freeway shootings in the nine Bay Area counties have gone up since 2021, according to an analysis of California Highway Patrol data.

There were 154 Bay Area freeway shootings in 2022, up from 146 in 2021.