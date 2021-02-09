Suspect in tortoise attack at San Jose preschool held without bail

article

The suspect who repeatedly broke into a San Jose preschool and attacked the children's pet tortoise has been charged and jailed without bail.

George Robles, 40, faces felony charges of animal abuse, commercial burglary, and vandalism.

The Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office said the crimes began on Jan. 27 at Play ‘n Learn Preschool. Security footage shows Robles breaking into the school through an unlocked door and stealing about $1,800 worth of computers, iPad Minis, and other electronics.

The defendant returned to the preschool three days later on Jan. 30 where officers found a 65-pound pet tortoise named Michelangelo impaled with a wooden stick, authorities said.

From ArchVet on Facebook: Michaleangelo arrived @archvet_animalhospital on Saturday evening with severe trauma to his beautiful shell. With little time and quick actions Dr.Solomon and his ARCHvet staff stepped in to perform emergency acts of relief

Robles had attempted to flee, but was located and taken into custody by officers trained by the San Jose Police Department's Crisis Intervention Team.

Michelangelo suffered serious injuries but is being treated by a local veterinarian and is expected to survive.

After Robles' arrest, an officer filed a request for the magistrate to review bail because the alleged crime was eligible under emergency COVID rules for immediate release. The request was denied, and the defendant was released, the district attorney's office said.

The next day at 6:52 p.m., the suspect broke into the preschool for the third time. Officials said this time, Robles spent the night at the school and stole about $1,000 more in Apple iPads, and groceries. It was all captured on security cameras.

Robles was rearrested and remains behind bars without bail.

"Our thoughts are with the children and teachers at Play ‘n’ Learn," DA Jeff Rosen said. "We will work diligently to protect that preschool and get accountability for the innocent victims of a heartless and heartbreaking crime. "