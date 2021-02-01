Man suspected of injuring pet tortoise arrested again for breaking into the same school

article

A suspect who was arrested for severely injuring a 70-year-old tortoise at a San Jose preschool this weekend was arrested again for breaking into the same school, police say.

George Robles, 40, listed as being unhoused, is accused of stabbing Michelangelo the pet tortoise. Robles, now facing vandalism and animal abuse charges, was freed from Santa Clara County Jail.

But on Monday morning, San Jose police said Robles broke into Play ‘N’ Learn Preschool again. Police did not indicate the sheriff department's reason for Robles' release. However, they did take a burglary report from the school on Monday.

SJPD's mobile crisis response team was able to locate the suspect and arrested him by late Monday afternoon.

Robles was set to undergo a mental health evaluation from the incident involving the tortoise.

Michelangelo is a 65-pound African sulcata tortoise. The animal, stunning in stature, is recovering at a pet hospital from injuries suffered in this horrific attack. The hospital is caring for Michelangelo free of charge.

SJPD have posted follow-ups to social media on Michelangelo's condition. They said he has a strong appetite and is enjoying the strawberries officers brought him in a gift basket.

Play ‘N’ Learn Preschool is looking into getting a restraining order against Robles.