Suspect in San Rafael police chase crashes, dies

The suspect in a police chase with the Marin County Sheriff's Office Friday morning was killed after he crashed into a tree and was ejected from the car in San Rafael, authorities said.

The backstory:

Patrol officers were trying to pull over the suspected driver for driving recklessly near Anderson Drive and Bellam Boulevard at 2:57 a.m. Instead of yielding, the suspect allegedly sped away, prompting a chase.

Two minutes later at 2:59 a.m., the suspect crashed into a tree and was ejected from the car.

The San Rafael Fire Department responded to the scene, and the driver was declared dead shortly after.

What we know:

The suspect was the only occupant of the car, CHP officials said.

What we don't know:

Officials did not identify the man, saying his identity is pending notification of next of kin.

What's next:

The California Highway Patrol is conducting an independent investigation into the crash, requested by the sheriff's office.

