Expand / Collapse search

Suspect in San Rafael police chase crashes, dies

By
Published  March 28, 2025 8:19pm PDT
Police Chases
KTVU FOX 2

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. - The suspect in a police chase with the Marin County Sheriff's Office Friday morning was killed after he crashed into a tree and was ejected from the car in San Rafael, authorities said. 

The backstory:

Patrol officers were trying to pull over the suspected driver for driving recklessly near Anderson Drive and Bellam Boulevard at 2:57 a.m. Instead of yielding, the suspect allegedly sped away, prompting a chase. 

Two minutes later at 2:59 a.m., the suspect crashed into a tree and was ejected from the car. 

The San Rafael Fire Department responded to the scene, and the driver was declared dead shortly after.

What we know:

The suspect was the only occupant of the car, CHP officials said. 

What we don't know:

Officials did not identify the man, saying his identity is pending notification of next of kin. 

What's next:

The California Highway Patrol is conducting an independent investigation into the crash, requested by the sheriff's office.

Featured

Woman hurt in Oakland crash says officers should not chase traffic violators
article

Woman hurt in Oakland crash says officers should not chase traffic violators

A woman who was injured by an alleged drunk driver in East Oakland minutes after a California Highway Patrol pursuit had ended, said law enforcement should not be chasing traffic violators.

The Source: Marin County Sheriff's Office

Police ChasesSan RafaelNorth BayNews