Suspect started Home Depot fire in San Jose while shoplifting, DA says

article

A suspect has been charged with arson and other crimes for allegedly starting a tremendous fire while trying to steal merchandise from a Home Depot in San Jose, officials said Tuesday.

Dyllin Jaycruz Gogue, 27, is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon. His arrest was announced yesterday.

He lit the fire intentionally in an aisle while stealing tools, authorities said, although they didn't go into specifics.

After the fire, which gutted the hardware store on Blossom Hill Road earlier this month, Gogue allegedly went on a robbery spree, according to the Santa Clara County District Attorney's office. He stole 45 pairs of Levi's jeans, a keyboard and guitar from Guitar Center and 14 pairs of sunglasses from a Sunglass hut, prosecutors said.

He has been charged with aggravated arson, seven counts of grand theft and three counts of petty theft.

The fire has raised questions about safety inside the Home Depot. The sprinkler system apparently did not activate as the flames raced through the aisles, forcing panicked shoppers and employees to run for safety.

No one was injured in the blaze.

Advertisement

The huge fire was detected from space.