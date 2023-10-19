Body cam video, 911 call released from shooting at SF's Chinese consulate

The suspect who crashed into the San Francisco Chinese consulate building was armed with a knife and had a loaded crossbow with arrows in his possession before an officer fatally shot him, San Francisco police said.

City police on Thursday released a recording from a 911 call and footage from officers' body worn camera of the altercation that ended with the 31-year-old armed man's death on Oct. 9.

San Francisco Police Acting Commander Mark Im said Zhanyuan Yang, 31, stood against a wall hiding a knife in his right hand. He says Yang then rotated toward a police sergeant and the security guard, exposing the knife and made "multiple, rapid, downward swinging motions with the knife towards the direction of the sergeant and the security guard."

The officer then opened fire after Yang allegedly failed to comply with orders to get on the ground. Yang was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Before the deadly shooting unfolded on Oct. 9, Yang had rammed his Honda into the visa office of the Consulate General of the People's Republic of China, located at Laguna Street and Geary Boulevard.

A 911 caller reported to police dispatchers that Yang was armed with gun, though officers never found a firearm. They did however find two .40 caliber fired cartridge casings. A crossbow was found in his car, police said.

Authorities have not revealed a possible motive for why Yang drove into the visa office.