Suspected drunk driver arrested after crashing over side of Pleasant Hill parking garage

A suspected drunk driver was arrested in Pleasant Hill early Sunday morning after they allegedly crashed their car through the second-floor railing of a parking garage.

Pleasant Hill Police Department officers were called to the garage in downtown Pleasant Hill about 4 a.m. on reports of the crash and found an SUV crashed vertically against the entrance to the garage, according to a report and photo released by the PHPD.

The photo showed extensive damage to the garage, with the entrance sign and a long portion of the second floor railing knocked down.

The driver of the SUV was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence following "an immediate investigation," though their identity was not released.

Police reported that nobody was "seriously injured" in the crash, but did not specify if anyone else other than the driver was involved.

"Please, designate a sober driver, use ride-share or public transportation if you are planning on consuming alcohol," the PHPD said in a prepared statement. "Again, everyone involved here was extremely lucky there were no serious injuries."