1 killed, 1 injured in suspected DUI crash in San Jose

The Brief One female passenger was killed and another one was injured in a crash in San Jose early Wednesday morning. The driver was arrested. This crash is the 12th reported traffic fatality in San Jose, according to police.



A driver has been arrested after a passenger in his car was killed following an early morning crash in San Jose Wednesday.

One woman died at a hospital and another was injured after the car they were in struck a tree near the 800 block of Tully Road shortly before 2 a.m.

What we know:

Police said the man was driving eastbound on Tully Road approaching Galveston Avenue when he left the roadway and hit a tree.

The man was treated at the scene and then arrested for vehicular manslaughter and driving under the influence, officials said.

What we don't know:

Police did not name the suspect or the other passenger, who was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The identity of the woman who died was also not shared.

Police said the crash marked San Jose's 12th traffic fatality in 2025.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Det. Leslie of the San Jose Police Department's Traffic Investigations Unit at 4264@sanjoseca.gov or (408) 277-4654.

Anonymous reporting is available.