Suspected North Bay bank robber arrested

Windsor police detectives have arrested a man they say is behind a bank robbery on Tuesday.

The backstory:

Detectives arrested 39-year-old Derrick Lamm on bank robbery allegations. Officials said Lamm was behind the robbery at Wells Fargo on 8848 Lakewood Drive in Winsdor around 10:40 a.m. Tuesday.

Officials said Lamm entered the bank wearing a hat and mask and handed a note to the teller, demanding money.

Lamm fled with an undisclosed amount of cash on an electric scooter before being found and arrested near 65 Shiloh Road, where his car was parked.

Dig deeper:

Sonoma County sheriff's deputies investigating the area found clothes tied to the suspected bank robber discarded on Los Amigos Road.

The 39-year-old also had an outstanding warrant, officials said.

Authorities searched his apartment and car, and said they found evidence connecting him to the Windsor bank robbery and to a separate bank robbery in Santa Rosa that's under investigation.

It's unclear if Lamm will face additional charges for the separate bank robbery. Officials did not provide more details pertaining to that case.

Lamm is being held at the Sonoma County Jail without bail for robbery and the outstanding warrant.