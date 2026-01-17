Suspects arrested in Bay Area car chase the left 3 injured

article

San Francisco police on Saturday arrested a man and a woman who allegedly led them on a pursuit that left three other motorists injured in collisions.

What we know:

San Francisco Police Department officers were alerted about 1:10 p.m. to a stolen vehicle near the area of 3rd and Evan Street, the department told KTVU.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the department reported that it refused to yield and instead led the SFPD on a pursuit that led onto the Bay Bridge and into Hayward.

During the chase, the SFPD reported that the suspect vehicle crashed into two other cars, sending three other motorists in total to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

The stolen car eventually stopped in Redwood City, where the suspects exited and fled the area on foot. SFPD officers were able to track the suspects with the help of a California Highway Patrol helicopter, and they were taken into custody without further incident.

What we don't know:

Police did not release the suspects’ identities.