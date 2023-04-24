Suspects in freeway killing of Jasper Wu appear in court

A preliminary hearing is underway for three men accused in the shooting death of a Bay Area toddler.

The hearing started at 9:30 a.m. Monday at the Alameda County Superior Courthouse in Oakland.

The family of two-year-old Jasper Wu asked that District Attorney Pamela Price seek the toughest charges and sentences possible, against the suspects in the case: Trevor Green, 22, Ivory Bivens, 24, and Johnny Jackson, 28.

The defendants were accused of engaging in a gang-related shoot-out on Interstate 880 near Downtown Oakland in 2021. A fourth suspect, Keison Lee, died in a separate, drive-by shooting last year.

A stray bullet from the gun battle, struck and killed 23-month-old Wu, while he was in his car seat in his mother's car.

Outside the courthouse Monday morning, the attorney representing Jackson, said her client is innocent and that the other men fired at him.

"The death of a child is a tragedy, but Johnny Jackson did nothing to cause the death of this child," Annie Beles, said. "He was the victim of an unprovoked attack by an AK-47 on the freeway."

Beles said she would ask that all charges be dropped against Jackson by the end of the preliminary examination.

Price's predecessor, former Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O'Malley charged the three men with everything from murder to shooting at an occupied vehicle, and added firearm and gang conspiracy enhancements. Price has not said whether she'll keep those sentencing enhancements in place, or drop them.

In an interview with KTVU earlier this month, she talked about how her office will approach some criminal cases differently than her predecessor.

"I believe the reason we were elected, is that Alameda County voters knew change was long overdue," Price said. "We have consistently voted in Alameda County for criminal justice reform."

Price joined her supporters at a rally in front of the courthouse in Oakland Sunday to reiterate her criminal justice philosophy.

Critics of her stance held their own rally earlier this month, expressing their fear of a lenient prosecution for the three men accused in Wu's killing.

Former Alameda, Los Angeles, and San Francisco prosecutor, Michael Cardoza said sentencing enhancements are an important part of the criminal justice process and can serve as a deterrent.



"Sentencing enhancements exist to stop people from, for example, using guns. As opposed to a knife, when you shoot someone with a gun you're more likely to hit others," he said. "There are just some people that shouldn't be among us," he said of violent criminals.



The preliminary examination of the three defendants is expected to last for most of the week.