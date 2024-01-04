Suspects in Oakland officer's slaying appear in court

Several suspects charged in connection with a cannabis burglary and shooting that killed Oakland police Officer Tuan Le made their first court appearances Thursday.

The alleged gunman, Mark Sanders, turned his back to news media cameras in Alameda County Superior Court in Oakland as rows of officers in street clothes looked on in silence. He wore a red jail jumpsuit, which means he's being held in protective custody.

Also in protective custody is the accused getaway driver, Allen Starr Brown. Each have been charged by District Attorney Pamela Price's office with murder and the special circumstance of drive-by murder. If convicted, they could face life in prison without parole.

"I stand ready to defend Mr. Sanders against these charges," defense attorney Annie Beles said outside court.

Beles expressed condolences for the officer's death and said her client is presumed innocent and facing serious charges, including "I believe, the first special circumstance that has been charged by this administration in the year that Ms. Price has been district attorney."

At a news conference with Oakland police and Mayor Sheng Thao on Wednesday night, Price said, "I will leverage the full weight of my office against the people who we believe ruthlessly and wantonly murdered an officer of the law."

Sanders, Brown and Sebron Russell have all been charged with breaking into a cannabis business three times near 5th and Embarcadero early Friday morning.

Police say Officer Le and his partner were working undercover when their unmarked truck came under fire in the parking lot of the business. Le threw the pickup in reverse and sped away, but police say Sanders and Brown chased the truck and again opened fire, killing Le, who graduated from the Oakland police academy in 2020.

Court records show the three were identified with the help of cellphone data. Police also reviewed Sanders' social media accounts.

Sanders' sister and friends declined to comment after the hearing, as did Brown's family.

"At this time, she's bringing most of the charges that she should bring. There are others that a lot of people say that she should bring against the defendants," said KTVU legal analyst Michael Cardoza.

Prosecutors did not charge Sanders nor Brown of the special circumstance of murder of a police officer, as the defense could argue their clients did not know they were going after police, as the officers were in plainclothes and undercover.

