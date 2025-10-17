Suspects with meth paraphernalia busted in South Bay stolen mail, fake ID document scheme

article

Two suspects were booked into jail for document forgery and falsifying checks, the San Jose Police Department say.

What we know:

On Friday, SJPD posted photos on social media of fraudulent U.S. Passport books, Social Security cards, California driver's licenses and other fake documents.

The fake IDs and the equipment used to manufacture them were shown packed into a van along with burglary tools, police said.

The backstory:

Police said a vehicle was stopped Thursday night as part of an ongoing investigation into a mail theft string that was happening in South San Jose.

SJPD said they made contact with two men, who were the driver and passenger of the vehicle. Police said there were multiple identification cards and a meth pipe in plain view of the vehicle. The IDs did not belong to the men.

Police said they had probable cause to search the suspect's vehicle. Their search yielded large amounts of stolen mail, and the counterfeit IDs and documents.

The equipment used to make the fake documents was seized by police.

Police said both suspects were booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for multiple crimes.

Photo courtesy San Jose Police Department.