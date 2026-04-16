Healing spaces: Hospital rooms transformed for families at Sutter CPMC once upon a room

The Brief Hospital rooms at Sutter’s CPMC in San Francisco were transformed into personalized, uplifting spaces by the nonprofit Once Upon a Room to support patients and families. The effort is helping families like Charnea Morris and her premature daughter, Phoenix, find comfort and positivity during long hospital stays. Hospital staff say creating a joyful environment supports healing by addressing patients’ and families’ emotional well-being alongside medical care.



Some families at Sutter’s CPMC hospital in San Francisco experienced a welcome change of scenery Thursday, as ordinary hospital rooms were transformed into colorful, personalized spaces designed to lift spirits.

A mission beyond medicine

What we know:

Sutter’s CPMC says its mission is to treat the body, mind and spirit of every patient who walks through its doors. Now, a nonprofit group is helping bring that vision to life.

"Once Upon a Room" partnered with hospital staff to turn functional patient rooms into spaces filled with joy, comfort and imagination.

A fragile start, a strong fight

Dig deeper:

Among the families impacted is Charnea Morris and her daughter, Phoenix.

Phoenix was born at 23 weeks, weighing just over 2 pounds, a frightening experience, even for Morris, who has three other children at home.

"I was kind of already mentally prepared because I’d had the experience before," Morris said. "But nothing really prepares you for being in the hospital until you’re really here."

Thanks to advances in medical care, Phoenix is now thriving, gaining weight and growing stronger each day.

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Turning a room into a refuge

Local perspective:

Much of that journey has taken place inside a standard hospital room. Now, that space has been transformed into something more personal.

Morris said the decorations, tailored to her preferences, make a meaningful difference.

"They decorated with her favorite color, and they put the stars up like I asked," she said.

She added that the changes bring a sense of comfort during a long and uncertain stay.

"It actually gives me a little bit more light in this room," Morris said. "It helps us on our journey because we spend a lot of time in here."

Creating Joy in difficult moments

Once Upon a Room was founded by Josie Hull, a formerly conjoined twin, and her family. Inspired by their own hospital experience, they set out to create spaces that celebrate the lives of children temporarily calling hospital rooms home.

"You just see them light up," said Lauren Wickham, who works with the organization. "They don’t necessarily get to live the average life that someone their age does. So if we can bring that to them and let them experience that joy, it might help with the healing process."

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She added that a positive environment can have a powerful impact: "When you’re surrounded by good energy, it can save lives."

Hospital staff say these transformations align with a broader approach to care.

"It’s the whole body — mind, body, spirit," said Lori Denault, child life director at Sutter CPMC. "We’re really trying to be more inclusive of that by supporting families in that area."

Growing impact nationwide

Once Upon a Room now works in more than 40 hospitals across 16 states and continues to seek volunteers and donations to expand its reach.

For families like Morris’, the effort is already making a difference — turning a clinical space into one filled with hope.

The Source: Sutter Health, Once Upon a Room



