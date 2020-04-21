SUV drives through fence down a hill in San Francisco; 1 dead, 2 injured

article

One person died Tuesday night in San Francisco when an SUV drove through a fence near the 280 freeway and dropped down a hill into a parking lot below.

Police responded to 25th and Dakota streets at 7:20 p.m. on the report of a collision. They said preliminary information shows this was a single-vehicle incident involving a silver Nissan SUV with three adult occupants and a dog.

An adult female was declared dead at the scene. Another woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. A man was transported with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the dog was ejected from the vehicle and was killed.

Police said that a 911 caller told dispatchers incorrectly that a vehicle went off Interstate Highway 280 and fire officials reported that on Twitter.

Officials did not indicate if alcohol, drugs or a medical condition were factors in the crash. The investigation is active and ongoing.

Bay City News contributed to this report.