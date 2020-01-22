SWAT standoff in San Pablo after suspect barricades himself inside: sheriff

article

The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday that they are involved in a SWAT standoff with a suspect who had barricaded him or herself inside a home in the Tara Hills neighborhood.

Tactical vehicles and patrol cars were seen on O'Toole Way. Two drones were spotted hovering over some cars in a driveway. The sheriff's office tweeted that the suspect had "reportedly brandished and fired a weapon earlier."

It's unclear what time the standoff was first reported. But video at the scene showed police activity late Tuesday night.

Contra Costa County sheriff's tactical vehicles and patrol cars were seen in the Tara Hills neighborhood. Two drones were spotted hovering over some cars in a driveway. Jan. 21, 2020

