Unbeaten CSU East Bay men’s basketball team reach Division II regional final

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The Brief The Pioneers of Hayward, who are 32-0, are ranked No. 2 behind Nova Southeastern of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., the defending national champion. Cal State East Bay will face Point Loma Nazarene University in the West Regional at 7 p.m. Monday in Hayward.



Little-noted Cal State East Bay has found itself the only undefeated men's basketball team in the U.S. and within one victory of the NCAA Division II Elite Eight.

The standings:

The Pioneers of Hayward, who are 32-0, are ranked No. 2 behind Nova Southeastern of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., the defending national champion, whose record is 27-1.

Cal State East Bay will face Point Loma Nazarene University, 26-5 overall, in the West Regional at 7 p.m. Monday in Hayward.

Dig deeper:

The Pioneers enter the tournament after capturing the California Collegiate Athletic Association regular season title and are the first team in conference history to put together a perfect 22-0 league schedule.