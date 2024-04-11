Swimmer goes missing in Russian River

A swimmer has disappeared in the Russian River, authorities said.

A massive response involving multiple agencies was seen on Thursday but has since been suspended.

Sonoma County Fire District says the person was last seen around 4:40 p.m. Thursday. They were seen swimming with a group of friends when they went missing in the water, according to officials.

Water rescue boat teams were on site searching along with crews on jetskies. Sonoma County fire officials urge people to be cautious of the dangers while in the Russian River during this time of year; when it's cold and running.



"We caution people this time of year to really watch the water. The water is moving fast. It is still at a high level. If you are not an experienced swimmer, you should not swim in the Russian River at this time," said Sonoma County Battalion Chief Shawn Johnson.

"I know the temperatures are up outside, and it draws people to the river, but we caution you and everybody to be very careful because this is a very common occurrence when the water is moving at the rate it is," he said.



Johnson says hypothermia is a big concern.

The search will resume in the morning. There has been no word yet on the age of the missing swimmer.