Swimmer missing after possible shark encounter off Lovers Point

A swimmer remained missing Monday after disappearing off the Monterey Coast, and authorities believe the person may have encountered a shark.

Swimmer entered waters off Lovers Point

What we know:

The unidentified swimmer was reported missing Sunday afternoon off Lovers Point in Pacific Grove, the U.S. Coast Guard said in a joint statement with the cities of Pacific Grove and Monterey.

Authorities said the swimmer entered the water with about 16 others and was unaccounted for when the group returned to shore.

Search efforts

Rescue crews conducted search efforts Sunday and Monday, but still have not located the swimmer.

Possible shark encounter

What they're saying:

Pacific Grove Police Commander Brian Anderson said witness statements indicate a shark may have been involved, though he would not provide further details.

"We would just like to remind the public that we share our waters with wildlife and to swim with a friend and be aware of your surroundings," Anderson said.

Beach closures

Lovers Point, along with McAbee and San Carlos beaches in Monterey County, will remain closed through Tuesday.