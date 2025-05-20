Tahoe cub gets stuck in a soccer net as protective mother bear guards her young

article

The Brief A black bear cub had to be rescued after getting stuck in a soccer net in North Lake Tahoe. State wildlife officials had to carefully maneuver around the cub's protective mother to free the young bear.



It’s that time of year when protective mother bears, with their young cubs by their side, emerge from their dens after a long winter up in the Sierra.

What we know:

On Thursday, state wildlife officials had to carefully maneuver around a black bear sow that was not about to leave her distressed cub on a field in the Kings Beach Recreation Area in North Lake Tahoe.

The cub had gotten tangled up in a soccer net.

"When our team arrived, they found the cub stuck—closely guarded by a very protective mama bear," the California Department of Fish and Wildlife shared on social media.

Quickly and carefully

Wildlife experts had to work quickly.

"With some careful teamwork to loosen the net and make sure the mama bear gave them safe space they needed to work, Wildlife Officers and Biologists safely freed the cub in just over 5 minutes," CDFW shared.

Once freed, the cub made a dash for a nearby tree and climbed up it with the mother not far behind.

"After a quick reunion, both bears wandered peacefully back into the wild," officials said.

Big picture view:

State wildlife experts reminded the public that this is an active time for Tahoe black bear sows and newly born cubs.

"They typically give birth in their dens during the late winter or early spring months," officials explained.

And once they’re out and about, the mothers will fiercely protect their young, making it extremely unsafe to approach a family of bears.

SEE ALSO: Bear breaks into Tahoe ice cream shop, swipes gallons of chocolate chip cookie dough

"It’s best to give mother sows wide berth with cubs around – never get in between a mother bear and her cubs -- as this is a potentially volatile and dangerous situation," CDFW Information Officer Peter Tira told KTVU in an email.

Tira also warned the public not to try and pick up or approach a cub that may appear to be abandoned.

"Mother black bears will sometimes stash their cubs alone or leave them up a tree by themselves as they go searching for food," the wildlife expert explained, adding, "Well-intentioned folks who come across these cubs sometimes mistakenly think they are abandoned and gather them up."

The wildlife officials warned people to refrain from taking that action.

"Folks should always give us a call first if they have wildlife concerns," Tira said, "before intervening in any such situation."

The Source Information for this story came from a Facebook post by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and KTVU's correspondence with CDFW Information Officer Peter Tira.

This story was reported from Oakland, Calif.