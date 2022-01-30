Expand / Collapse search

Tailgating 49ers fans stoked for NFC championship game

49ers fans tailgating outside SOFI stadium stoked for game

KTVU's Sal Casteneda caught some stoked 49ers fans outside of the SOFI stadium ahead of the game.

INGLEWOOD, Calif. - Fans gathered outside SoFi stadium Sunday morning before the 49ers big game.

One win away from making it to the Superbowl, fans were ready to cheer on their team.

Even though it's an away game for the 49ers, many feel like it's a home away from home as reportedly 65% of tickets sold for today's game were sent to Bay Area zip codes.

According to the Associated Press, the game Sunday will the 146th ever between the teams and just the second in the postseason. The Niners beat the Rams 30-3 in the 1989 NFC title game on the way to back-to-back Super Bowl wins.

Bars and restaurants winning with 49ers

KTVU's James Torrez met up with some restaurant and bar owners in San Francisco ahead of the game.

While the 49ers have the slight advantage overall with a 75-67-3 mark, the rivalry has featured long runs of dominance on both sides. The Rams held the upper hand in the 1970s and 2000s, and the Niners dominated for most the 1980s and '90s.

The 49ers hope to extend its current streak with a seventh straight win in a matchup of teams that know each other so well.

