'Take cover': U.S. Capitol on lockdown after two USCP officers rammed by car amid reports of shooting

The U.S. Capitol campus is locked down after D.C. officials say two people were shot.

U.S. Capitol Police are responding to the North Barricade vehicle access point on Constitution Ave after reports that someone rammed a vehicle into two USCP officers.

USCP says a suspect is in custody and both officers are injured. All three have been transported to the hospital.

D.C. Fire arrived at the Capitol for reports of two people shot. Their conditions are unknown and they are currently being transported.

USCP says no entry or exit is permitted at this time at all U.S. Capitol campus buildings.

Those already inside may move throughout the buildings but have been told to stay away from exterior windows and doors. Those outside have been told to take cover.

This is a developing story. FOX 5 will continue to update as more details become available.