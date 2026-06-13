Free tournament takes soccer to the streets in San Jose

The Brief While international stars competed at the World Cup in Santa Clara, more than 20 local teams gathered in a transformed downtown parking lot for a free street soccer tournament hosted by Dale Futbol. Participants and spectators braved afternoon temperatures that climbed into the 90s, taking frequent water breaks during high-energy matches designed to develop player agility in tight spaces. The event brought back memories of the 1994 World Cup for local coaches who praised the growth of Bay Area soccer, including Robert Ramos, who is now preparing to take his son to a match at Levi's Stadium.



While international soccer stars competed in the World Cup nearby in Santa Clara, local players took a more grassroots approach on Saturday, bringing the sport directly to the pavement of downtown San Jose.

Street soccer comes to Downtown San Jose

More than 20 teams from across the region gathered in a transformed parking lot for a free street soccer tournament organized by Dale Futbol, a South Bay cultural and athletic organization.

Braving the heat:

Participants and spectators braved afternoon temperatures that climbed into the 90s. They took frequent water breaks during the high-energy matches played in tight spaces.

"It is a really good opportunity for me because I don't play this much in the street," said Cristiano, a young San Jose resident who competed in the tournament. "I give dedication for my team and I want to win," said the 9-year-old.

The event marked the first official tournament hosted by Dale Futbol, which aims to use the accessible "street vibe" of the sport to foster community ties and develop player agility.

"It helps the culture move forward in terms of soccer," said Leo Fernandez, co-founder of Dale Futbol. "There is that aspect of learning how to play by yourself. Playing in tighter spaces goes a long way."

World Cup nostalgia:

For longtime locals, the tournament coincided with a wave of nostalgia. Several coaches on the sidelines noted how much the region's soccer landscape has evolved since the World Cup last came to the Bay Area in 1994, when there were just a handful of local leagues.

"Now you have leagues all over the place," said youth coach Robert Ramos. "It’s nice seeing the sport grow a lot."

For Ramos, the local soccer boom is coming full circle. He is preparing to take his son, James, to an upcoming World Cup match at Levi's Stadium.

"To be honest, it's a dream come true," Ramos said. "I have always wanted to go to the World Cup and experience it firsthand."

When asked who he would be rooting for on the international stage, his son James didn't hesitate: "Mexico. That is where my whole family is from."

Following Saturday's turnout, organizers are already planning their next street tournament, scheduled for June 28.