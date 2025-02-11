Tanker truck carrying 4,000 gallons of liquid nitrogen tips over, leaks in San Jose

article

The San Jose Fire Department is at the scene of a hazardous materials incident at Bernal and Harry roads. Officials say a tanker truck with 4,000 gallons of liquid nitrogen is on its side and leaking.

The traffic collision happened at around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday night. The road is closed to traffic. Drivers and residents are being told to avoid the area.

No injuries have been reported. The driver made it out of the vehicle. Officials said there is no immediate hazard to the public.

This is in South San Jose near the IBM research lab.

At 8:20 p.m., the fire department posted to social media that a mechanic was on their way to the scene to control the leak.

It is not clear how the tanker truck tipped on its side.

This is a developing story.