Target adding express self-checkout to stores, limiting items to 10 at most stores

Target is making changes to its checkouts starting this weekend, with plans to limit the number of items customers may buy in the self-checkout lanes.

The Minneapolis-based retailer, which has nearly 2,000 stores across the United States, says it will start using an "express self-checkout" format on Sunday, March 17. In these lanes, customers must have 10 items for fewer.

Target says it's making this and other changes to the checkouts based on customer feedback, noting the retailer piloted the concept of express self-checkout with limits of 10 items or fewer at about 200 stores last fall, finding it was twice as fast.

The hope is the following changes starting March 17 will make the checkout "more enjoyable,' Target said. Here's what Target says it's doing:

Launching express self-checkout with limits of 10 items or fewer at "most" stores nationwide

Opening more traditional lanes staffed by workers across all our stores for shoppers with full carts or those who want the traditional checkout experience

Letting individual stores decide what hours they will offer self-checkout but said it "will be available during the busiest shopping times."

These checkout changes are in addition to Target's other options for purchasing goods, including drive-up, pick-up and delivery.

Target has announced other initiatives in recent weeks. Earlier in March, the company revealed it would be upgrading its Target Circle loyalty program and offering a paid membership.