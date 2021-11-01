Taste of TNF recipe: Sweet corn and bacon pizza

Sweet Corn and Bacon Pizza

By Ray Lampe, Dr. BBQ

Makes about 4 servings

Ingredients

1 par-cooked pizza crust

Olive oil

½ small yellow onion, thinly sliced

½ red bell pepper, thinly sliced

2 medium roma tomatoes, seeded and diced

2 ears of corn, kernels removed from the cob

6 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled

1 ½ cup mozzarella cheese, shredded

1/4 cup parmesan

Directions

Preheat the oven or grill to cook indirect at 400°. Drizzle a little olive oil on the crust and brush it evenly over the surface. Sprinkle the onion and bell pepper evenly over the crust. Add the corn and bacon distributing them evenly. Season with salt and pepper. Top with the mozzarella, spreading it evenly and finally the parmesan. Place in the oven or grill directly on the grate and cook for 10 to 15 minutes until golden brown and crispy. Remove to a cutting board and cut into 8 wedges.