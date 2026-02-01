Super Bowl teams arrive in San Jose ahead of championship faceoff

article

The Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots arrived at San Jose Mineta International Airport on Sunday afternoon ahead of next week's Super Bowl XL game at Levi's Stadium.

The Patriots touched down in San Jose after 3:30 p.m., with the Seahawks arriving about two hours later around 5:30 p.m.

The Patriots were quickly whisked away by buses to their hotel in Santa Clara, while the Seahawks were still deplaning as of 5:40 p.m.

Big picture view:

Super Bowl LX marks the second time the big game has been held at Levi’s Stadium.

In 2016, Levi’s was the backdrop of Super Bowl 50, between the Denver Broncos and the Carolina Panthers.

An estimated 90,000 visitors are expected to visit the Bay Area during Super Bowl Week, according to the Bay Area Host Committee.

Tickets for the match are still available, though as of the past week, the cheapest resale ticket prices were just over $6,000.

Kickoff for Super Bowl LX is on Sunday, February 8, 2026 at 3:30 p.m. The stadium center opens at 11 a.m.