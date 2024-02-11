Taylor Swift scores Super Bowl appearance after Tokyo concert

Taylor Swift fans can finally put their minds at ease after the Grammy-award singer made it to the Super Bowl after performing a concert in Tokyo earlier in the weekend.

Swift walked in wearing a black outfit with a red jacket slung over her shoulder, apparently getting the memo from Kelce and many of the Chiefs. He wore a shimmering black suit, quarterback Patrick Mahomes wore a sharp black suit of his own, and even Chiefs coach Andy Reid wore a black blazer as the Chiefs leaned into the villain role in which they have been cast.

Taylor Swift’s Super Bowl travels

Many wondered if time would be on the pop-star’s side, given that her concert and the Super Bowl were close together, and just days after the Grammy Awards.

But Swifties crushed the numbers and predicted it was possible for her to make both appearances with plenty of time to spare to cheer on her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

The last of four scheduled Tokyo shows was on Feb. 10. Due to time zone differences, she flew out before midnight, which was 7 a.m. Saturday in Las Vegas.

Without any delays, Swift made the 11- or 12-hour flight to the U.S., and arrived the day before the game.

Swift had planned all along on being in Las Vegas for the NFL’s championship game, Fox News Digital learned, and the "1989" star wanted to make her fans' wildest dreams come true — it’s simply a matter of logistics.

Swift primarily travels in Falcon 900LX and Falcon 7X private jets, according to Forbes. Those aircraft have the capacity to fly the 5,530 miles between Tokyo and Las Vegas without stopping to refuel.

Why is Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl?

Swift began dating the younger Kelce after he invited her to a game earlier this season, and she has been a frequent attendee at Chiefs games ever since.

Kelce and Swift have tried to keep their relationship out of the spotlight, though it has become increasingly difficult. That’s been especially true during game broadcasts, when networks have received pushback from NFL fans for showing too much of the "Shake It Off" singer’s in-suite celebrations, often with Brittany Mahomes, wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

FOX News and the Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.

