TB outbreak at San Francisco high school forces remote, hybrid learning options

The Brief A tuberculosis outbreak at San Francisco's Archbishop Riordan High School has forced the school to cancel classes on Friday in addition to offering remote and hybrid learning options. KTVU reported earlier this week that there were three confirmed cases of TB at the campus. School officials did not indicate there were any additional cases in a letter to the school community on Thursday. Hybrid learning will begin on Feb. 9 and is expected to last until Feb. 20.



A tuberculosis (TB) outbreak at a San Francisco high school has forced the school to offer a remote and hybrid learning option as classes are canceled Friday, January 30, a letter from school officials to the school community states.

TB outbreak

What we know:

We reported this week about the TB outbreak at Archbishop Riordan High School when a third case was discovered on Tuesday. The National Institute of Health defines an outbreak as three or more cases of active TB.

School officials did not indicate there are any additional TB cases in their letter.

KTVU obtained a copy of the letter Tim Reardon, president of the school, sent to the community. He said classes are canceled to allow the school's faculty to prepare for "modified instruction."

He added there will be no live instruction next week.

"Teachers will post daily assignments for students to complete and submit from home. This week is designed to provide additional time for students to complete testing and for the school to process results," Reardon said in his letter on Thursday.

Then, beginning February 9, hybrid learning will begin. Hybrid learning is expected to remain in place until Feb. 20. That is also the day students will have to show proof they have completed TB testing in order to be permitted on campus.

"Students who have not completed testing by that time will not have an online option and will need to use their allotted parent-excused absences until testing is complete," Reardon wrote. "Students who have completed their TB testing and submitted documentation to the school may attend classes in person. Students who have not yet completed testing, or who are not comfortable attending in person at this time, will participate remotely via Zoom."

Help from the health department

The school is working with the San Francisco Department of Public Health on the TB testing phase and the follow-up.

The health department does not have any new official recommendations for the school at this time. School officials said the health department supports its decision to offer temporary hybrid learning while testing is completed. They are also helping ensure all medical documentation and required records are on file.

School officials said after consulting with the health department they found that a full school closure is not necessary or in the best interest of the students.

We had previously reported the health department was testing every student and staff member at the school.

After the first TB case was confirmed, the school required students and staff to test between January 20 and February 13.

The school experienced its first case of TB back in November. The school has about 1,150 students and another hundred faculty and staff.

Indoor masks at the school had already been recommended by the health department.

TB presents like a cold or flu, and spreads easily through coughs and sneezes, so medical experts say it can be tough to detect. The school assured the community that TB is treatable.

It takes up to 10 weeks to incubate, meaning the test could take that long to be positive.

Extracurricular activities

The current guidance for students' extracurricular activities remains in place; as long as they have completed TB testing before participating in any indoor extracurricular athletics. If students have not completed TB testing, they may not participate in indoor activities at this time, school officials said.

The Source A letter by Archbishop Riordan President Tim Reardon to the school community and previous KTVU report by Crystal Bailey.