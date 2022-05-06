Teachers camp out hoping to prevent layoffs at San Francisco City College

The board of trustees at San Francisco's City College on Friday will decide if they will go through with layoffs and budget cuts, despite protests against it.

Teachers have set up tents in front of Conlan Hall, hoping that by sleeping outside, they'll be able to pressure the board to cancel plans to let go of nearly 200 educators.

City College needs to make up for about a $7 million budget gap. And in February 2021, the school determined it would consider layoffs to make up that shortfall.

So far, about 50 teachers have been notified they are on the chopping block.

Some of those teachers have been at the school for more than 10 years and many were hired within the last five years.

The union says more than 150 full and part-time faculty could also be at risk of losing their jobs, and that the layoffs will cause harm to the nearly 20,000 students who attend City College.

"There have been no negotiations, that's part of the problem," said Mary Bravewoman, president-elect of the local American Teachers Federation 2121. "The trustees say it's not their place to negotiate. The chancellor is convinced his way is the only way. So we haven't been at the negotiating table over this."



According to a report from the state's Fiscal Crisis and Management Assistance Team, the college has seen a 35% decline in student enrollment over the course of eight years but staffing has not been reduced.

City College considered layoffs last year, but reached a 1-year agreement with the teacher's union.