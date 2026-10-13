Sister of reality TV personality charged in connection to her death in Oakland

The Brief Charges have been filed in the case of a reality TV personality who was shot and killed in Oakland over the weekend. The Alameda County District Attorney has charged Vernika Dunbar, 38, with involuntary manslaughter in her sister's death, officials say. Oakland police say Dunbar was trying to pistol whip a woman who was fighting with her sister, but ended up firing a fatal shot.



Charges have been filed in the case of a reality TV personality who was shot and killed in downtown Oakland over the weekend.

Sister has been charged

The Oakland Police Department says Mackayla Paige, 29, known as ‘Kash’, was charged by the Alameda County District Attorney's Office with involuntary manslaughter in the early Sunday morning shooting near 14th and Harrison streets. They say Vernika Dunbar, 38, was trying to pistol whip a woman who was fighting with her sister, but instead fired the shot that killed her sister.

Paige is known for her appearances on shows like, "Real West Coast Baddies," "Room H8z" and Young & Reckless."

We previously reported that a woman from Richmond was arrested in connection to the shooting.

Video posted to TikTok showed a large police presence outside Cave Lounge near the location of the shooting.

Officers responded to the shooting at around 1:30 a.m. Paige was taken to the hospital where she died.

Pistol-whip attempt gone wrong

Dunbar has also been charged with assault with firearm and gun violations for trying to pistol whip the woman who was fighting with her sister.

Police have not said what happened that led to the violence that night.