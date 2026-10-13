8-year-old San Jose girl who died after asthma attack faced 'severe neglect,' lived with roaches: DA

The Brief On May 13, 2026, Aurora was taken by ambulance from her family's home on Lancelot Lane in East San Jose after her family called 911 because she was unresponsive. The coroner later ruled her death a homicide, citing a severe asthma attack with medical neglect as a contributing factor. Gabrielle Hanson, 32, and Jacob Randolph, 39, appeared in Santa Clara County Superior Court following their arrests in connection to the child's death.



The mother and stepfather of an 8-year-old San Jose girl who died in May after an asthma attack were criminally charged on Tuesday, facing child endangerment charges and allegations from prosecutors that the child was "severely neglected," underfed and lived among roaches.

Gabrielle Hanson, 32, and Jacob Randolph, 39, appeared in Santa Clara County Superior Court following their arrests in connection to the child's death. Hanson is the mother of 8-year-old Aurora Williams, and Randolph is the girl’s stepfather. Both are facing multiple counts of endangering or injuring the health of a child.

On May 13, 2026, Aurora was taken by ambulance from her family's home on Lancelot Lane in East San Jose after her family called 911 because she was unresponsive. The coroner later ruled her death a homicide, citing a severe asthma attack with medical neglect as a contributing factor.

Jail booking photos of Gabrielle Hanson (left) and Jacob Randolph (right), who were charged in the death of 8-year-old Aurora Williams. The child died in May after a severe asthma attack and alleged neglect.

Santa Clara County child neglect allegations

What they're saying:

Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen described the living conditions inside the home as severe neglect.

"Why does this keep happening? Why does this keep happening?" Rosen said. "This little asthmatic girl and her brothers and sisters were living in a home filled with roaches, mold and animal feces and two parents who were not providing enough food or care for their children."

Rosen added that Aurora was kept out of school and that hospital staff found her emaciated, weighing below 1% of her expected body weight, with roaches on her body when she arrived.

A third adult living in the home, uncle Jonathan Hansen, was separately charged with sexually abusing one of Aurora’s siblings. Hansen remains in jail without bail, while Hanson and Randolph have been released from custody.

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Pattern of fatalities in Santa Clara County DFCS cases

The backstory:

The case has drawn sharp criticism toward the county’s Department of Family and Children’s Services, or DFCS.

Just a month before Aurora’s death, 2-year-old Jaxon Juarez died after DFCS placed him with a relative who had previously faced felony child endangerment charges. Additionally, infant Phoenix Castro died in 2023 after ingesting fentanyl.

Following those prior incidents, county leaders promised reforms and 10 county employees were placed on leave.

"Children should not be dying under the care and custody of a system that exists to protect them," Santa Clara County Supervisor Sylvia Arenas said in April 2026.

District attorney proposes task force on child abuse

What's next:

Rosen stated that he has held discussions with county leaders regarding the formation of a new working group to address recurring cases of child abuse.

He expressed hope that future announcements from his office would focus on actionable solutions rather than additional tragic cases of fatal child neglect.