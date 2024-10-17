Teen arrested after stabbing at San Jose school

article

A teen was arrested Wednesday morning after allegedly stabbing another student at a San Jose school, police said.

Officers were sent to a school in the 14000 block of Story Road about 8 a.m.

The stabbed student was taken to the hospital and the alleged stabber was taken into custody.

Police did not identify either of the students.

Police also didn't name the school, but Roberto Cruz Leadership Academy is located at 14281 Story Road.

SkyFox flew overhead and saw police cars present in the parking lot.



