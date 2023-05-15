Teen arrested in fatal shooting of 41-year-old man who was walking his dog in San Jose

article

San Jose police on Monday announced the arrest of a teenager suspected in the shooting death of a 41-year-old man who was walking his dog last month. Police said the killing that may have stemmed from an attempt to steal the man's dog.

The shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. on April 19 in the 1000 block of Blossom River Drive near the Westfield Oakridge Mall.

Officers arrived on scene and found Jorge Torres Maestre suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

San Jose police said homicide detectives launched a comprehensive investigation, which led them to identifying 18-year-old Matthew Antracoli, a resident of San Mateo, as the suspected gunman.

He was located and arrested on Tuesday in Morgan Hill. Undercover officers with the police department’s Covert Response Unit (CRU) carried out the arrest.

Police said that while the homicide remained under investigation, "it appears that the suspect was allegedly attempting to rob the victim of his pet dog or property." Investigators said that they don't have any information on whether the suspect and victim knew one another.

Antracoli was booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail on a murder charge, police said.

The case marked San Jose’s 9th homicide of the year.