Teen arrested in Oakley shooting at party that left 16-year-old dead

Authorities have arrested an 18-year-old for the shooting that left a 16-year-old dead and three others injured Saturday night at a house party in Oakley.

Antioch resident Jason Walizada was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing Ke’Marion Tucker, Oakley Police Chief Paul Beard said. Walizada was arrested Wednesday afternoon around 4:30 p.m. in the 2600 block of Orange Way in Antioch.

He was booked into the Main Detention Facility in Martinez with a $1.15 million bail.

The U.S. Marshals assisted in Walizada's arrest.

Official charges have not been against Walizada, but authorities are saying he is connected.

"This case has absolutely shattered the lives of family, friends and loved ones of the victims in this case, especially the deceased child… Our work is not done, but I appreciate my investigators for all of the diligent work they have put in so far to identify a responsible in this case and to get him into custody," Beard said in part.

Before the shooting, Oakley police arrived at the scene around 30 minutes in response to noise complaints. Officers offered to break up the party but the host declined. Sometime later, around 20 to 30 uninvited guests showed up and broke through the side gate to enter the home when "all hell broke loose."

The shooting occurred around 11:15 p.m. in the 400 block of Shannon Way. Three other teens were injured. The 16-year-old girl shot was released from the hospital, and the 15 and 16-year-old boys who remain hospitalized have non-life-threatening injuries.

It's unclear the circumstances that led to the fatal incident.