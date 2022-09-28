PnB Rock: Teen boy and woman arrested, father on the run in rapper’s killing

Southern California authorities announced Wednesday a 17-year-old boy and a 32-year-old woman were arrested in connection with the brutal killing of rapper PnB Rock that occurred during a robbery in broad daylight at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in South Los Angeles, while a third suspect is on the run.

The Los Angeles Police Department identified Freddie Lee Trone as one of the suspects in the deadly shooting and released his photo.

LAPD investigators said multiple suspects were wanted in the homicide investigation and that at least one person approached the rapper, demanded his jewelry and proceeded to shoot him several times in front of the rapper’s girlfriend, terrified patrons and staff.

The LAPD said Freddie Trone’s 17-year-old son was arrested in connection with the deadly shooting. He was arrested in Lawndale on a murder charge and his name has not been released.

Law enforcement sources told FOX 11's Gigi Graciette the father-son duo was in the restaurant’s parking lot when the rapper and his girlfriend arrived. It is believed the teen killed the rapper and that his father drove the getaway car.

LAPD officials also announced a second arrest Wednesday. Shauntel Trone was arrested in Gardena and was booked for accessory to murder. It is currently unknown how Shauntel is related to the father and son.

Freddie Trone is considered armed and dangerous and authorities are asking anyone who sees him to call 911 immediately.

On the afternoon of Sept. 12, Los Angeles authorities said the 30-year-old rapper, born Rakim Allen, was robbed and shot at the treasured restaurant on Manchester Avenue. He was rushed to the hospital where he died.

Following the shooting, the gunman drove off in a getaway vehicle.

Before the robbery, officials said Allen’s girlfriend posted the couple’s location and the rapper also posted a video of himself wearing expensive jewelry. LAPD Chief Michel Moore said they believe the suspect(s) saw the rapper and his girlfriend's whereabouts and tracked them down in the robbery and shooting.

"What we’re not going to do is have victim shaming…they have a right to share their location" community activist Najee Ali said during a news conference earlier this month. "Being murdered in cold blood was the wrong thing to happen."

Louis Perry, a security expert who has worked with celebrities, told FOX 11 that everyone needs to be aware of their surroundings and what they wear.

"Don’t wear the jewelry in any place out the doors right now," he said. "There are a lot of crazy people out there and believe me the crazy people are desperate… they don’t target just rappers, they target anybody with money."

PnB Rock's single "Selfish" topped at 51 on the US Billboard Hot 100 in 2016. His other hits include "Middle Child" featuring late-artist Xxxtentacion and a feature on a Kodak Black song called "Too Many Years."

The investigation is ongoing.

