Power fully restored in San Francisco after massive weekend outage: PG&E

PG&E on Tuesday said all power has been fully restored to San Francisco customers following a massive outage that drew international attention over the weekend.

Spokesman John Kaufman said power was restored to the remaining 3,800 customers as of 4:31 a.m. At its peak on Saturday, 125,000 PG&E customers were without power because of a fire that broke out about 1 p.m. in a substation on Mission Street.

What sparked that fire is still under investigation.

At a news conference Monday, PG&E Chief Operation Officer Sumeet Singh said that the the substation gets regular preventative maintenance, which had been performed most recently in October.

It also receives other inspections every two months, with the last one on Dec. 5, he said.

None of those inspections showed any problems, Singh said, adding that PG&E hired an engineering company, Exponent, to try to figure out what happened.

The outage left many struggling with limited food, spoiled groceries and difficulty navigating buildings without working elevators.

Residents say the lack of power has been especially difficult for people with mobility challenges.

Troy McBirnie, who lives in a six-story building near the Civic Center, said he has seen neighbors stranded without access to elevators.

"I’ve just seen people in wheelchairs, they can’t go up in the lifts. They’re stuck," McBirnie said. "I can’t look anymore… It’s sad."

PG&E promised residential customers impacted by the outage would automatically receive a $200 bill credit, and business customers impacted will automatically receive a $2,500 bill credit.

Customers don't need to file a claim or take any action; credits will appear on bills as "Customer Satisfaction Adjustment." If customers choose to, they can also pursue a separate claims process for extended outages.

PG&E said the utility will also reach out directly to inform customers about the credits.

The Source PG&E, San Francisco residents



