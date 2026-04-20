Teen driver charged in fatal Novato crash, booked into juvenile hall

The Brief The 17-year-old driver accused of crashing a vehicle into a utility pole, killing a passenger in Novato, has been charged and booked into juvenile hall. The April 11 crash involved five teenagers in a Toyota Camry. The crash happened at San Marin Drive and Simmons Lane at around 1 a.m. The juvenile suspect is charged with gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, felony DUI causing injury, and child endangerment.



A 17-year-old driver is out of the hospital and has been booked into juvenile hall in connection to a fatal crash in Novato earlier this month.

What we know:

On Monday, the Novato Police Department said the teenage driver was medically cleared from the hospital to be booked into Marin County Juvenile Hall on the following charges: gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, felony DUI causing injury, and child endangerment.

Police said the case has been forwarded to the Marin County District Attorney's Office for review.

"This loss is a devastating reminder of the dangers of driving under the influence, and we are deeply grateful for the support and assistance shown during this incredibly difficult time," Novato police said in a statement.

The backstory:

On April 11, five teenagers were involved in a crash that killed one of them. The crash victim who was killed would later be identified as Nicolas Vargas.

Novato police said the crash happened at San Marin Drive and Simmons Lane just before 1 a.m. that Saturday. Police said a Toyota Camry with the teens inside slammed into a utility pole. The four crash survivors were taken to the hospital for their injuries and were later listed in stable condition.

The Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified School District said four of the teens involved are students at Rancho Cotate and El Camino high schools. They said the fifth is a former student. The teens are all between 16 and 18 years old.

Inside the car, police found five teens "between 16 and 18 years old" with major injuries. They were all taken to a hospital, where one of the passengers was declared dead.

Friends of Vargas said he was kind, enjoyed skating and had a contagious smile and shining personality.

A neighbor who lives near where the crash happened said the power was knocked out at her home by the impact.

The family of the victim who was killed set up a Gofundme page for support as they deal with their tragic loss. The fundraiser has since surpassed its stated goal of $15,000.

The Source The Novato Police Department, and previous KTVU reporting.