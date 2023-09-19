Teen found dangling from California's highest bridge rescued

article

Placer County Sheriff reminded the public that it's illegal to trespass on Foresthill Bridge, after a teen had to be rescued Monday.

Authorities said they received a call around 6:30 p.m. that a teen boy was dangling from a rope on the Foresthill Bridge. More than two dozen first responders came to his rescue, officials said.

Upon arrival, they found out the 19-year-old got stuck as he was being filmed swinging from the underside of the bridge by his 17-year-old friend. His equipment failed, and he was left hanging approximately 30 feet from the base, officials said.

First responders lowered a rescuer to the teen and successfully brought him back up to the catwalk.

At 730 feet above the American River, Foresthill Bridge is California's highest bridge, and the fourth-highest bridge in the United States.

The teen was checked after he was brought up by rescuers, but declined medical attention, officials said.

Both teens were cited for trespassing.

