Teen girls tied to series of unprovoked attacks in San Francisco

article

A group of teenage girls is possibly tied to a series of unprovoked attacks in San Francisco, according to police.

Five unprovoked attacks in July

What we know:

Officers are investigating at least five unprovoked assaults since July that allegedly involved the same group of girls.

The most recent incident occurred around 2:54 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Fourth Street, where officers met with two injured victims who were attacked by a group of girls, police said.

The victims were treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.

Featured article

Police said bystanders intervened to stop the assault, and the group fled on foot.

Investigators, who were already aware of similar prior incidents, obtained surveillance footage and images of the alleged attackers and shared them with patrol officers.

Plainclothes officers later spotted several of the alleged perpetrators at Stonestown Galleria.

Teens arrested

Dig deeper:

A 13-year-old girl and a 14-year-old girl were detained and later arrested on suspicion of assault after officers developed probable cause during their investigation. Both were cited and released to their parents.

An 11-year-old girl was detained and admonished in accordance with state law, police said.

"Violent attacks like these will never be tolerated, and the SFPD will use all resources available to ensure our city is safe," Interim Police Chief Paul Yep said. "I am extremely disappointed in the actions of these individuals, and they will be held accountable."