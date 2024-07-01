Father ID's 15-year-old son killed in Hayward

A 15-year-old boy gunned down in Hayward last week has been identified.

The victim was Domonique "Domo" Fank," according to the boy's father who said his son's death was a "senseless murder."

Fank, of Rodeo, was shot and killed last Wednesday inside a home gunfire on Second Street near Sylvan Glen Court at about 2 a.m. He died at the scene.

Another teen, a 13-year-old boy, was shot and survived his injuries. He was shot outside the home.

Dominique Fank was identified by relatives at the 15-year-old gunned down in Hayward on June 26,2024.

"At this time, we don't have anybody in custody, but detectives are working on every aspect of the case. They're going to work on every lead to try to bring justice to the victims and their family members," Officer Cassondra Fovel with the Hayward Police Department previously told KTVU.

Fank's father said his son will be "highly missed" by his friends.

"He parts this life without the twin sister he started with, brothers and loving family & thousands of friends he’s made during his short lifetime," according to a GoFundMe page set up to help lay the teen to rest.

Fank is remembered as a charismatic teen with a pure heart who loved sports, music and entrepreneurship.

"To his family, he was our world," the family wrote. "He brought life to everyone around him & tragically his was taken."

Police have not disclosed a motive for the shooting or the circumstances that led up to the incident. His loved ones said that Fank lost his life "at an event in which he believed he was surrounded by friends & their parents."

In an unrelated shooting in Hayward on Saturday, two teens, ages 17 and 18, were wounded. One of them is on life support.

There's no indication that the shooting is connected to Fank's killing, though that is being examined, police said.