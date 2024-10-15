Teen killed, little sister critically injured in Richmond stolen car crash

article

A 14-year-old girl was killed, and her 11-year-old sister was critically injured in an early morning car crash in Richmond on Tuesday, police say.

Police said the car the girls were in was stolen and that two 15-year old boys were also in the car at the time of the crash on the 600 block of Canal Street.

Police said they received automated traffic collision alerts from two separate iPhones at 5:17 a.m.

Responding officers found a heavily damaged Infinity G35 resting in the northbound lanes. The 14-year-old was ejected from the vehicle and fatally injured. Her younger sister was also located and transported to the hospital for treatment and remains in critical condition, according to police.

Police said the car had been reported stolen to The San Pablo Police Department on Oct. 12.

A fatal crash in Richmond. Photos by Andrew Butt.

Initial evidence indicates the car was traveling at a high rate of speed when it exited the roadway and struck two trees and a pole on a curb, police said.

The two boys exited the vehicle and fled the area immediately after the crash, according to police.

One of the boys was found at an area hospital where he was seeking treatment for injuries. The other was found at a Richmond home later in the evening.

It is not clear who was driving the car. Police said they received conflicting statements from the car's occupants about who was driving when the car crashed.

The identity of the girl who was killed has not yet been released.

"We are saddened by this senseless tragedy that has resulted in the loss of such a young life. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim's family and the remaining victim who remains hospitalized," police said in a statement.