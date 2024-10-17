Teen killed in Richmond stolen car crash identified

article

The teenager killed in a car crash in Richmond early Monday morning was identified by the Contra Costa County Coroner's Office.

Stephanie Anahi, 16, of Richmond was killed shortly after 5 a.m. on the 600 block of Canal Boulevard. Her 11-year-old sister was critically injured when the stolen car they were in struck two trees and a pole on a curb, the Richmond Police Department said.

The victim's younger sister was last said to be awake but in an intensive care unit at a local hospital. The 16-year-old was a student at Richmond High School and her sister was a student at Ford Elementary School. The girls' aunt told KTVU they had both recently emigrated from El Salvador.

There were also two 15-year-old boys in the car, both of whom gave police conflicting statements about who was driving the car at the time of the accident. The boys fled the area immediately after the crash according to officials.

No arrests have been made until police determine who was driving the car. One of the boys was found after the crash at a local hospital where he was seeking treatment. The other was found at a home in Richmond later in the evening on the day of the crash.

Richmond Police Department Lt. Donald Patchin said determining the driver is important because they potentially face charges for manslaughter and possession of a stolen vehicle.

The victim who was killed was ejected from the significantly damaged Infinity G35. Police said the car had been reported stolen to the San Pablo Police Department on Oct. 12.